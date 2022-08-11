Matteo Bassetti future Minister of Health? “If someone asked me, I would obviously be honored, flattered and available to help out as a coach. Then, in what role, obviously it is not up to me to say”. So he declares to theberaking latest news Health the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, indicated in these hours as a ‘virostar’ courted by various political parties.

A point, the latter, on which the doctor prefers to gloss over: “I give my availability – he reiterates – obviously as a technician, within the Ministry of Health which is a machine that I think I know. the rest are rumors that in some way I believe are part of the moment “, of the complex dialectic that characterizes the current electoral campaign.

“I love my job – underlines Bassetti – and I think I know enough about health care, having graduated more than 25 years ago, working in the National Health Service for over 20 years, being director of a complex operational structure of a hospital since 2011 and as a university professor. So I think I know enough about the healthcare environment. After that – remembers the infectious disease specialist – I said, and I repeat, that in recent years alongside the president of Liguria, Giovanni “Toti, I have lent a hand to as regards health policy in the Covid area “.

Bassetti believes that today in the Ministry of Health “there is a lot to do: I think that the health care reform, as it has been structured, needs a profound restyling, and I believe that there is a lot to do on several fronts: the campaign vaccination for Covid, the monkeypox vaccination campaign, the need for a new way to manage Covid next autumn “, under the banner of” coexistence “with the virus that makes it necessary to” change the rules “.

In short, according to the specialist “there are many things that can be improved, compared to what has been done to date”.

“I have already said, and I repeat – adds Bassetti – that I think it would be better for a technician to go to the Ministry of Health, because there is no time to wait for someone to become familiar with the subject”. The health department, the expert observes, “in the last 3 years has become a strategic ministry at least as much as that of the Economy, where it seems to me and I am aware that there is always a tendency to put technicians. Then, whoever is, will be fine. “.

“What I would like to say and what I hope – Bassetti is keen to specify – is that in these elections, whoever will be the candidates, at least in the health sector, the choice puts merit and competence at the top of the list”.

“I sincerely hope for a Parliament in which whoever is elected responds to the criterion of meritocracy, a Parliament in which the best, the most competent in the various sectors enter. Meritocracy and competence – concludes the infectious doctor – I hope they are two fixed points that unite the candidates from all parties “.