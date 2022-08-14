The Reggio journalist and historian Matteo Incerti died at the age of 50. He was in Canada where he was presenting his book ‘The Red Indians who liberated Italy’. Incerti worked as a journalist in the parliamentary group of the 5 Star Movement and was one of the first activists in Emilia. He had arrived in Canada a few days ago, where he would have been hit by an illness that left him no escape.

Giuseppe Conte recalled him with a message on Twitter: “It is with immense pain that I learn of the death of Matteo Incerti, a boy from our community, a friend who has seen the Movement move its steps from the beginning. Dear Matteo, we will always remember you with affection. We cling to the pain of his loved ones. “

A few years ago he was the protagonist of a story that was talked about a lot, both in Europe and in the United States: the story of the American soldier Martin Adler who, during the war, took a photo of three children from Monterenzio in the Bolognese Apennines. Thanks also to the mediation of Incerti Adler was able to track them down, then to meet them.

His latest book told the story of a group of volunteers from Canada’s Native American tribes who signed up as volunteers during the war and many of them fell into our country.

Watch the video – When he brought Martin Adler back to Bologna: the embrace with the three 'children' that the soldier saved in 1944

The return of soldier Adler: in Bologna the embrace with the three 'children' he saved in 1944

