What if we all went back to a good year of military service? What if the 12 months of naja were imposed not only on boys, but also on girls? It would be a not bad idea for the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini who told about his project in this regard this afternoon, August 21, in Pinzolo. Here are the exact words of the number one of the Carroccio: “Military service in our country has not been canceled – he explained – it is only temporarily suspended by law, which means that tomorrow, if you wish, you can set up some barracks, perhaps without sending that of Trento in Catania and that of Catania in Trento. Maybe doing a military or civilian service on a regional basis with notions of civil protection, first aid, first aid, forest protection would be a year well spent for these boys and girls ».

And upon request for more details Salvini specified that “the service could also be reintroduced on a regional basis”.

It is not the first time that Salvini proposes (or threatens, depending on the point of view) to reintroduce military service, a few weeks ago, already in the electoral campaign, he had talked about it in Lampedusa.

But Salvini did the military?

He has a ready answer on the matter: «Of course, in infantry, 7/95. the Car in Casale Monferrato, and then in Milan, in the barracks in Corso Italia and in the Montello in Piazza Firenze ».