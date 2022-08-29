Home News Matterhorn, the retreat of the glaciers reveals the remains of a young mountaineer who died 32 years ago
The mummified remains found on July 26 last on the Stockji glacier (3,092 meters), in Zermatt, in the Swiss Alps, not far from the Matterhorn, belong to a young German mountaineer who had been missing for 32 years. This was confirmed by the DNA tests conducted after the discovery by two French mountaineers who traveled the Haute Route, the mountaineering route that connects Chamonix, on the French side of Mont Blanc, with Zermatt itself.

