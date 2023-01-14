The Mayor of Providence, Evelyn Matthei (UDI), referred to the current political scene, especially the controversy that affected the Government over the 13 presidential pardons granted12 convicted of crimes during the social outbreak and one to the ex-frontist, Jorge Mateluna.

The communal chief had harsh criticism for President Gabriel Boric. “He doesn’t know how to form teams, he doesn’t know how to command, he doesn’t know what he himself wants, because sometimes he goes one way and other times he goes the other way, he doesn’t know who to delegate to”, dI go in interview with “In Focus”.

He added that “A President has to know how to assemble teams, he has to know how to command teams, he has to know who he can delegate to and who he can’t and you have to have people who have some experience. I think none of those things are happening.”

Regarding the decrees granted, Matthei indicated that “Here there are too many brutalities that were done. It is much more than sloppiness. It is an inability to manage that I really cannot believe it ”.

He also addressed the decision of Chile Vamos to subtract from the table for a security agreement that the Government is carrying out, affirming that “at some point that has to be resumed.”

“It is very complex to give the signal that you were sitting at a table and that they never explained to you that the next day they were going to pardon people who also have very extensive criminal records. That obviously what it does is break human trust,” he said.

But he stated that “I am not telling you that it was broken forever, but it will take some time, I hope it will not be too long, before everyone can sit at the same table, which shows how serious President Boric’s move was. to pardon these people.”



ISAPRES CRISIS

Matthei also addressed the crisis affecting the Isapres.

“I have a feeling that they are going to go bankrupt very soon. This could be during the first semester of this year (…) I see absolutely no preparation on the part of the State, on the part of the Government, to see what happens”, he remarked.

“Obviously (the Government) is dropping them and with the help of the Supreme Court. It is evident that the isapres are going to go bankrupt, there is no doubt about that. There is indeed an ideological part here, which they want to see it fall. I also believe that there is also a brutal ignorance as to what management is like and what finances are like and how this works, ”he added.

The mayoress referred to the figure of Francisco “Pancho Malo” Muñoz and Gonzalo de la Carrera.

“El Pancho Malo, the bicycle riders, Gonzalo de la Carrera, all these people are basically drilling into politics and democracy,” he mentioned.

Regarding De la Carrera, who was expelled from the Republican Party, he indicated that “His interventions are always out of all that is reasonable, outside of the respect with which one should act when one is an authority. It annoys me, embarrassing others, it makes me very concerned that people like this are in Congress today. I wish it had never come.”

In this context, after being asked about a possible alliance between the UDI and the Republican Party to face the elections for constitutional councillors, she pointed out that “it is not part of the talks.”

Nevertheless, valued the figure of the former presidential candidate, José Antonio Kast, whoWho for her “is a generally sensible person, is a person who deeply loves Chile, and, therefore, you have to talk with him.”

“It may be that we go together with them, but it may also be that we do not go with them and we go on separate lists,” he said.