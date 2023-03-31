One thing has been certain since Friday: The two-strong management team of the Saarländisches Staatstheater (SST) can continue to work in the tried and tested constellation until 2027. The State Theater announced in a press release that Professor Dr. Matthias Almstedt will remain commercial director of the Saarländisches Staatstheater for another five years, alongside artistic director Bodo Busse, whose contract also runs until 2027/2028. This decision sets an example for continuity. The state government is obviously satisfied with the work of the SST dual leadership – this also sends a good signal to Almstedt’s counterpart, the buses responsible for the art.