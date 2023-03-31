Home News Matthias Almstedt has extended his contract at the Saarland State Theater
News

Matthias Almstedt has extended his contract at the Saarland State Theater

Matthias Almstedt has extended his contract at the Saarland State Theater

One thing has been certain since Friday: The two-strong management team of the Saarländisches Staatstheater (SST) can continue to work in the tried and tested constellation until 2027. The State Theater announced in a press release that Professor Dr. Matthias Almstedt will remain commercial director of the Saarländisches Staatstheater for another five years, alongside artistic director Bodo Busse, whose contract also runs until 2027/2028. This decision sets an example for continuity. The state government is obviously satisfied with the work of the SST dual leadership – this also sends a good signal to Almstedt’s counterpart, the buses responsible for the art.

