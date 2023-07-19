Matthias Veltin’s farewell to Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Matthias Veltin bade farewell to the President of the Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, this Tuesday July 18, 2023 after four years of diplomatic mission in Togo.

The diplomat will leave office in two days to be assigned as ambassador to Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire. “I leave with a feeling of joy because our relations with Togo are on the right track. Togo and Germany have a good bilateral relationship and we will continue to strengthen our cooperation in various fields,” said Matthias Veltin.

President Faure and the ambassador also gave a brief overview of the news, in particular the security situation in Togo and the region.

The ambassador thus reassured that Germany is committed alongside Togo to meeting the security challenge in the north of the country.

Rachel Doubidji

