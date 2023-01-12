It started on Thursday January 12th provincial congress of the CGIL in the headquarters of the province of Treviso. After the greetings of the institutions and representatives of trade unions, trade unions and political parties, the discussion got underway with the words of the 250 delegates.

An important appointment on Friday 13 January will be the round table to talk about sustainable development and environmental protection with external experts, while the climax of the day will be at 15.30 for theelection of the general secretary which will probably reconfirm Mauro Visentin at the helm of the Treviso CGIL.

Visentin, general secretary of the CGIL: "Presidium before the court for the dead at work"

“Let’s try to outline the work to be done in the next four years – explains Visentin – We will develop three major issues: wages, health and safety in the workplace which are not a tragic fatality and the vocation of the territory which cannot ignore sustainability . The income of workers and retirees is affected by inflation, on 26 January we will form a civil party in the trial for the death at work of Mattia Battistetti, we will also hold a garrison outside the courthouse. Finally, it is the case and there are the conditions for sustainable development and environmental and civil coexistence with the territory.”