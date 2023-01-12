Home News Mattia Battistetti died at work, the CGIL Treviso civil party in the trial
News

Mattia Battistetti died at work, the CGIL Treviso civil party in the trial

by admin
Mattia Battistetti died at work, the CGIL Treviso civil party in the trial

It started on Thursday January 12th provincial congress of the CGIL in the headquarters of the province of Treviso. After the greetings of the institutions and representatives of trade unions, trade unions and political parties, the discussion got underway with the words of the 250 delegates.

An important appointment on Friday 13 January will be the round table to talk about sustainable development and environmental protection with external experts, while the climax of the day will be at 15.30 for theelection of the general secretary which will probably reconfirm Mauro Visentin at the helm of the Treviso CGIL.

Visentin, general secretary of the CGIL: “Presidium before the court for the dead at work”

news/morto_lavoro_mattia_battistetti_cgil_parte_civile_processo-12533146/&el=player_ex_12533283″>

“Let’s try to outline the work to be done in the next four years – explains Visentin – We will develop three major issues: wages, health and safety in the workplace which are not a tragic fatality and the vocation of the territory which cannot ignore sustainability . The income of workers and retirees is affected by inflation, on 26 January we will form a civil party in the trial for the death at work of Mattia Battistetti, we will also hold a garrison outside the courthouse. Finally, it is the case and there are the conditions for sustainable development and environmental and civil coexistence with the territory.”

See also  Thousands celebrate New Year's Eve in Pordenone, a square lit up by smartphones

You may also like

Beijing ushers in the first snow this winter

Can recovered people not wear masks?Expert: Need to...

In Milan the first trial against roadblocks for...

Wang Youqun: Who are Fu Zhenghua’s “television confession”...

Burghart house opens in Udine, students: “Beautiful, useful...

Santa Giustina, split in addition, Deputy Bortolin is...

Wang Sicong’s suspension of detention for beating people...

VAT pre-compiled, wider audience and experimentation extended to...

Soudade Kaadan narrates a scene from Nezhou. The...

Teaching and learning with cooperative learning

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy