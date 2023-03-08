The ministerial ordinance submitted to the opinion of the Superior Council of Public Education (CSPI) provides for the return to the standard procedure for the second cycle state exam for the 2022/2023 school year, in accordance with Legislative Decree 62/2017.

The CSPI underlines the importance of the state exam as a crucial moment in the school experience, in which not only the knowledge, skills and competences acquired are evaluated, but also the educational path and personal growth of the students.

Due to the epidemiological emergency in the last three school years, the normal course of teaching activities has been profoundly affected, causing teaching-learning difficulties and changes to the state exam procedure. The CSPI therefore hopes that in the preparation of the written tests and in carrying out the exam interview, the path and the difficulties faced by the young people are taken into account and the indicative value of the interview is valued.

In this school year, students and teachers of Professional Institutes will face for the first time the new method of conducting the second written test, which will be prepared by the commission on the basis of the training course followed by the school and the national framework transmitted by the Ministry. The CSPI would like to take appropriate supporting measures, such as FAQ, video tutorials, to make the test preparation process clear and organize nationwide simulations for this important didactic-pedagogical innovation.

The first test

The first test ascertains both the mastery of the Italian language (or of the different language in which teaching takes place) and the students’ expressive, logical-linguistic and critical skills.

It takes place on Wednesday 21 June 2023 at 8:30 in the same way in all institutions and has a maximum duration of six hours. Candidates can choose between different typologies and themes: the Ministry makes available for all fields of study seven tracks that refer to the artistic, literary, historical, philosophical, scientific, technological, economic and social fields. Students can choose, among the seven tracks, the one they think is best suited to their preparation and their interests.

The second test

The second test concerns one or more of the disciplines that characterize the course of study. In the newly organized professional institutes, on the other hand, the test focuses on fundamental skills and thematic nuclei of the address and not on disciplines. This year it’s back to being a national test (whereas last year the tracks were drawn up by the individual exam commissions).

The Ministry, with a special decree, has defined the subjects covered by this second test.

To find out about the disciplines covered by the second round and those entrusted to the external commissioners, a specific search engine.

Third test only in some special cases

For ESABAC, ESABAC techno sections, sections with international option, for schools in the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta and in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, for schools with Slovenian teaching language and with Slovenian/Italian bilingual teaching in Friuli Venezia Giulia , there is a third written test.

The interview

The interview takes place after the writings and also concerns the transversal teaching of civic education.

It is a multi- and interdisciplinary interview: in a nutshell, the commission evaluates both the candidate’s ability to grasp the links between the acquired knowledge and the student’s educational, cultural and professional profile. The commission proposes to the candidate the analysis of texts, documents, experiences, projects, problems to verify that he has acquired the contents and methods of the individual disciplines, the ability to use the knowledge and connect them to argue in a critical and personal way also using the language foreign.

During the interview, the candidate explains, through a short report and/or a multimedia document, the PCTO experience (paths for transversal skills and for orientation) carried out during the course of studies.

