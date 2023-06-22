Maturity 2023: second test for graduates. A classic piece of Seneca – breaking latest news

A passage by Seneca from ‘Lettere morali a Lucilio’ to the Classico, eight questions of mathematics and geometry to the Scientifico, passages by Morin and Bachelet to Human Sciences, but also “Globalization and its opponents” by the economist Joseph Stiglitz, a quote from Barak Obama at the linguistic high school, educational video games at computer technical institutes. Many and varied the ideas offered by the second written test of the high school exam which 536,000 students faced throughout Italy.

Pushes to have a critical spirit, not to seek the consent of others at all costs and not to pursue false values, the passage “Who is wise does not follow the vulgar”, taken from Seneca’s “moral letters to Lucilius”, which was chosen by the Ministry of Education for the second written test in classical high schools. A text with a modern and current content – the search for the favor of others does not bring happiness, Seneca says to his friend Lucilius – and among other things not particularly complex, so much so that Seneca was awaited with hope by the students. Seneca had not been chosen since 2017 and has risen to first place in the “ranking” of the most proposed authors for the Maturity since the post-war period: with 16 “apparitions” he in fact equals Cicero, absent since 2009. In the last pre-pandemic state exam he had been proposed a passage by Tacitus. Last year, however, the test was decided by individual institutes and not at a national level.

At the Scientifico the students were asked 8 questions, several of which concerned mathematical analysis – from the application of Rolle’s Theorem to the study of the zeros of a function – combined with some geometry and analytic geometry problems, as well as a question on the probability calculation, inherent in a loaded dice. Reflections on “The method. Ethics” by the philosopher Edgar Morin and on an excerpt from Vittorio Bachelet’s “Civil Writings” were proposed to the candidates of Human Sciences (Human Sciences specialization) who instead submitted to the students authors for the Social Economics specialization who dealt with the theme of globalization. And again, the environmental sustainability of a company was at the center of the test of the Technical Institutes with a marketing focus, while an excerpt from the novel “Elizabeth Finch” by Julian Barnes published in the United Kingdom in 2022, a quote from Barack Obama and a sentence of Unesco, were the ideas chosen for the English test of Linguistics students.

It was the turn of the second written final exam also for Imelda Starnini, 90 years old, who is taking her exams at the San Francesco di Sales institute in Città di Castello where she is enrolled in the socio-psycho-pedagogical curriculum.

And the controversy that arose over the trace on the appeal sent in 2021 by a group of scholars to the then Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi had a aftermath. In protest, the Young Democrats of Piedmont sent dozens of issues on that track to Minister Valditara who “chooses to use the school – they say – to criticize the difficult choices that the former minister” found himself having to make during the pandemic. The authors of that appeal underlined this morning that it is also thanks to their letter that writings were foreseen in last year’s state exam.

THE PHOTOS – Among the tracks, also 'The idea of ​​a nation' with a text taken from Federico Chabod. Piero Angela and 'Ten things I learned', among the proposals Oriana Fallaci with 'Interview with history'. And then again: 'In praise of waiting in the era of WhatsApp'. There are 536 thousand students involved in the test.

And again, the disciplines covered by the second test:

Foreign language and culture 1 for Linguistics; Human Sciences for the Human Sciences Lyceum (Law and Political Economy at the Economic-Social option); Design disciplines characteristic of the single addresses for the art school; Theory, analysis and composition for the music high school; Dance techniques for the coreutic high school. Technical institutes: Business economics for the “Administration, Finance and Marketing” curriculum; Business Economics and Geo-politics in the articulation “International Relations for Marketing” and Tourism and Business Disciplines for the Tourism curriculum; Design, construction and systems for the specialization “Construction, Environment and Territory”, for “Informatics and Telecommunications”, Informatics and Telecommunications for the respective specializations; Multimedia design in the address “Graphics and communication”; Vegetable productions for the agricultural courses, Oenology for the articulation “Viticulture and enology”. Professional institutes previously in force (exclusively in adult education): Science and culture of food for the specialization “Services for Enogastronomy and Hotel Hospitality” subsection Enogastronomy, Law and Administrative Techniques of the accommodation facility in the subsection Tourist Reception ; Professional techniques of commercial services for the “Commercial services” curriculum; Production and organization techniques for the curriculum “Industrial and artisanal productions”, Industry branch. Finally, a third written test is foreseen in some fields of study: sections EsaBac, EsaBac techno, sections with an international option, schools in the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and schools with a Slovenian teaching language and Slovenian/Slovene bilinguals Italian from Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Once the writings are finished, the interviews will begin, the calendar is decided by the individual institutes. The objective is to ascertain the achievement of the educational, cultural and professional profile of the student. During the interview, the candidate also explains the experiences carried out in the context of the paths for transversal skills and orientation (Pcto) and the skills acquired in the field of civic education.