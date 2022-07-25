Listen to the audio version of the article

All promoted. 99.9% of Italian students who had been admitted to the state exam, in lower and upper secondary school, passed the test. This is the photograph taken by the Ministry of Education, which disclosed the data relating to the exams which, after the measures taken to contain the emergency linked to Covid in the last two years, saw the return of written tests, both in the first than in the second cycle.

As regards the results of the state exams of secondary schools, the region with the highest percentage of 100 cum laude is Calabria (6.6%). Followed by Puglia (6.3%), Umbria (5%) and Sicily (4.8%). The percentages of Calabria and Puglia are 4 times higher than that of Lombardy 1.5%). Lazio is at 3.5 percent. In high schools, 5.1% of candidates obtained honors (up from 4.7% last year), 12% reached 100, 17.8% between 91 and 99 and 22.4% between 81 and 90.

The budget in middle school

For middle schools, according to the numbers of the ministry, the admission rate to the final exam was 98.5% (last year it was 98.3%, therefore it remains stable). And like last year, 99.9% of the admitted girls and boys passed the test. Two regions with 100% promoted: Molise and Basilicata. 5.9% of the candidates obtained honors: on the podium, looking at the percentage values, Puglia (8.8%), Calabria (8.6%) and Molise (8.5%). More than one in two candidates has obtained a grade of 8 or more. 7.2% obtained the highest grade, 10. 19.4% went out with nine and 25.8% with eight.

… and that of high school

Even with regard to high schools, where 96.2% of the candidates surveyed had been admitted, 99.9% of the students who took the tests were graduates. This is the same percentage recorded in 2020/2021. As for the final marks, the graduates with honors increase, albeit slightly: they are 3.4% compared to 3% a year ago, while the students who obtained 100 decrease. They are 9.4% compared to 13, 5% last year. The ministry’s data also show that valuations between 91 and 99 (from 15.6% to 15.1%) and between 81 and 90 (from 20.8% to 21) remain almost stable. 51.2% of female students and students are in the 60-80 assessment range compared to 47.1% last year. Graduates in the 71-80 range go from 23.8% to 27%, 61-70 from 18.5% to 20.1%. The 60s are slightly down: they go from 4.8% to 4.1%. A total of 16,510 students received the honors.

Calabria first for graduates with honors

The Classico is confirmed in first place for the number of graduates with honors (9%) followed by the European High School (7.9%) and by the Scientific (7.5%). In the Technical courses, 1.8% of girls and boys obtained honors (stable compared to last year) while 7.1% obtained 100, 12.1% between 91 and 99. In Professionals, honors for 0.9% of candidates, grade 100 for 5.8%, grade 91-99 for 12% and 81-90 for 19.7%. 8.9% of female students and students of four-year courses obtained honors and 13.3% obtained honors.