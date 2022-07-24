All the students admitted to the state exam have been passed, many with flying colors. The 100 are 31 at Newton High School and 17 at United Europe

CHIVASSO, Excellent results for students who have taken the state exams in the higher education institutions of the city of Chivasso in recent days, where there has been no shortage of excellence, 48, not even this year.

At the Liceo Newton, 100% of the students of the classical studies (31 students), 100% of the students of the scientific high school (56) and 98% of the students of the scientific applied sciences had been admitted to the State Exam (46 students on 47). All those admitted to the baccalaureate exam have now been passed and 31 with 100/100. «The boys have worked a lot and with a lot of commitment. Their work has borne excellent results », commented Vice Principal Rosa Pasquariello.

At the classical high school seven students obtained 100/100: Luca Bosso, Riccardo Gitto, Marella Pavanello, Francesca Cattaneo, Diletta Fantini, Niccolò Tomossi, Francesco Vittorio Villa. 13 students graduated with 100/100 and 5 with 100 honors from the academic system: Ilaria Baudino, Martina Castiello (honors), Alberto Montagna, Federico Montrucchio, Daniele Palandri, Alice Reano, Francesca Rigon, Chiara Salvetti, Francesco Bevilacqua, Chiara Cavazza, Caterina Ceravolo (praise), Francesca Durante, Andrea Gennari (praise), Riccardo Polato (praise), Agnese Coppi (praise), Francesco Pipino, Lorenzo Viceconti and Gabriele Zirilli. The 100/100 were eleven in the scientific address of applied sciences: Diego Aghilar, Francesco Azzali, Fabio Marchetti, Viola Vallero, Riccardo Boggio, Lorenzo Corsino, Alessandro Geranio, Andrea Matteja, Alessia Notario, Chiara Poggi, Alessandra Randone.

The results of the United Europe were also very satisfactory, where the maximum score was achieved by 17 students. In total there were 198 graduates, 86 of which from the technical institute (mechanics 42, telecommunications 20 and computer science 24) and 112 from the high school (human sciences 35, linguistics 40, economic and social 37). In linguistics there were nine 100/100: Elif Naz Balci, Alessia Baltic, Viola Pierò, Elisa Severino, Sara Stecco, Fabio Tricerri, Antonio Viola, Ilaria Andreana, Giorgio Puzzo and 2 i 100 praise: Giulia Furfaro and Valentina Magliola.

For the human sciences the 100/100 were three: Chiara Dalla Libera, Samanta Kukai, Greta Andrea Spinardi. Also at the socio-economic high school there were three students graduating with 100: Martina Innocente, Emanuele Zanatto and Sara Luisetto. Finally, at the technical institute there were only two 100/100, both of mechanics: Gianluca Brusaferro and Hajar Esaaid. –