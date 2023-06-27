Maturity, from 2024 whoever gets 100 in the exam will have up to 1000 euros: here’s how

For 2023 everything remains unchanged, but from 2024 there will be some important news for students. With the Budget Law approved at the end of December 2022, the green light for the restyling of the App18, the bonus for 18-year-olds: in its place two new bonuses arrive, based on income and merit.

For adults there is one ‘Youth Culture Charter’, for residents in the national territory belonging to households with ISEE up to 35 thousand euros, assigned and usable in the year following that of turning 18; it’s a ‘Card of Merit’ for those who graduated with 100 cents. They are worth 500 euros each and can be combined. The measure is financed up to a maximum of 190 million euros per year.

The Charter of Merit should be valid for both public and private school students. It will be given to those who are enrolled in upper secondary or equivalent institutions who have obtained, no later than the year of completion of the nineteenth year of age, the final diploma with a vote of at least 100 cents, assigned and usable in the year following that of obtaining the diploma and can be combined with the card.

How do you get to 100 at maturity

The Maturity exam offers a maximum score of 100 points and a minimum score of 60, considering both the three-year credits and the exams. To understand how the final grade is calculated, it is necessary to know how these points are distributed.

The two written tests and the oral one, evaluated up to a maximum of 20 points each, constitute the maximum quota of 60 points of the exam. The remaining 40 points derive from the three-year credits, with a guaranteed minimum score of 22. Therefore, the performances during the three-year period and the skills shown during the exams determine the final score.

The committee may decide to assign a bonus, ranging from 1 to 5 points, at the end of the oral interview. There are, however, two conditions to be met in order to be entitled to the bonus: having accumulated at least 30 credits to be admitted to the state exam and having scored at least 50 points between the written and oral tests. Consequently, to aspire to the bonus, you must start with a score of at least 80.

Those who reach the maximum score of 100 without the help of the bonus can aspire to honors. To access this opportunity, students must have maintained an average of 9 in the three-year period and obtained 40 points in the written tests and 20 in the oral ones. The assignment of honors, which provides for a cash prize paid by the Mim, is at the discretion of the commission.

