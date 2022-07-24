It was not an easy path, but thanks to the patience of the teachers, the support of classmates and the fundamental support of parents, Alessandro Floreani, 20, obtained a high school diploma from the Marinoni technical institute. He who is a carrier of an autistic syndrome. “For us it was a day of great emotion and great pride”, say father Fabio and mother Adriana referring to the final interview. «Having reached the end of this path, crossed by a thousand difficulties, but also full of great and small satisfactions – they add – we want to express our thanks to those who have been alongside Alessandro in the last five years». That’s why Fabio and Adriana wanted to tell the story of their son, who graduated with a score of 82/100 in Graphics and Communication.

The people to whom Alessandro’s parents dedicate a special thought are Dr. Ivan Iacob, “for having followed him throughout most of his childhood and adolescence, and for having suggested Marinoni to continue our son’s school career, advice for which we will always be grateful to him ». Then the director of the Udine institute, Laura Decio, who, welcoming Alessandro, “wanted to give him the opportunity to follow a normal course of study and, therefore, to obtain a high school diploma”. “Thank you for your patience and for being an effective point of reference for him,” they add. Fabio and Adriana do not forget even the support teachers and all the other teachers, “committed to ensuring that Alessandro followed his program, maintaining a constant dialogue and confrontation with us parents, aimed at stemming moments of crisis, promoting integration, responsibility, autonomy, and facing together the difficulties deriving from his situation ». Finally, the last thanks go to the Ata staff, “who every morning, for five years, welcomed Alessandro at the entrance of the institute making him feel serene and protected”, and to his classmates, who “supported and endured in a way splendid and at times stoic Alessandro, always making him an integral part of the group ».

A testimony, that of the two parents, which can serve to give courage to those who, finding themselves in the same situation, struggle to find the strength to go on: “In this particular period in which terms such as” inclusion “and” inclusiveness “are very fashion – continue Fabio and Adriana -, we were lucky to meet people who put these words into practice in everyday life, in a spontaneous and natural way, giving Alessandro five years lived in a full and important way ».

Now for the new graduate and his family, a new page of life begins: “We will probably make him attend courses in graphics, a subject for which he seems to be more inclined”, adds father Fabio, who does not hide the loneliness in which families are left. . «The institutions do not give perspectives. You have to go and look for them on your own », he closes with a hint of bitterness.