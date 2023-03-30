Islamabad: Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the head of the government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the approval of the Judicial Reforms Bill.

In the meeting, a detailed consultation was also held on the current political situation in the country, while the head of PDM assured the prime minister of full cooperation from the allies.