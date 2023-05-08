Mauricio Funes and David Munguía Payés were the main gang negotiators

During the eighth day of the trial against former President Mauricio Funes and David Munguía Payés, in the case of the truce with gangs, a protected witness with the alias “Clave Noé” provided information on how the previous government agreed with the terrorists.

Clave Noé explained that in 2012, Munguía Payés was present at the first meeting he held with the former officials, in which they promised to provide multiple benefits to both the MS and the 18 gang in exchange for an electoral favor.

The witness assured that in 2010 the pact was broken for the first time because they did not want to release several leaders of Zacatecoluca. Later, in 2012, Funes and Payés, through their representatives, resumed negotiations.

In addition, Clave Noé mentioned that some benefits that gang members received were greater control of their territories, gang members, outside the prisons, had free mobility in any sector, as well as free access to objects in prisons.

He also detailed that the transfer of some gang leaders was carried out and the searches in the Penal Centers were over. He also said that the MS received more than $100,000 dollars during the Electoral process.