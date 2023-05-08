Home » Mauricio Funes and David Munguía Payés were the main gang negotiators
News

Mauricio Funes and David Munguía Payés were the main gang negotiators

by admin
Mauricio Funes and David Munguía Payés were the main gang negotiators

During the eighth day of the trial against former President Mauricio Funes and David Munguía Payés, in the case of the truce with gangs, a protected witness with the alias “Clave Noé” provided information on how the previous government agreed with the terrorists.

Clave Noé explained that in 2012, Munguía Payés was present at the first meeting he held with the former officials, in which they promised to provide multiple benefits to both the MS and the 18 gang in exchange for an electoral favor.

The witness assured that in 2010 the pact was broken for the first time because they did not want to release several leaders of Zacatecoluca. Later, in 2012, Funes and Payés, through their representatives, resumed negotiations.

In addition, Clave Noé mentioned that some benefits that gang members received were greater control of their territories, gang members, outside the prisons, had free mobility in any sector, as well as free access to objects in prisons.

He also detailed that the transfer of some gang leaders was carried out and the searches in the Penal Centers were over. He also said that the MS received more than $100,000 dollars during the Electoral process.

See also  A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Menyuan County, Haibei Prefecture, Qinghai

You may also like

Tanganyika: Governor Julie Ngungua ousted by the provincial...

Who is Mr Beast, the youtuber who is...

May 9, 1993: The first free elections in...

Carry out in-depth theme education and lead the...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, May 9

Wilfran Castillo’s controversial trill

Leipzig teacher receives teacher award 2022

May continues without registering deaths from COVID-19 –...

Intolerance in MÍO in Cali seems uncontrollable

Warning strike by doctors: Six municipal hospitals in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy