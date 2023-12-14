Mauricio Funes and his son have refused to return more than $419,000 and the Prosecutor’s Office asks that they be forced to pay it

The Barbenheimer phenomenon could gain new momentum, with the summer blockbusters Barbie and Openheimer as favorites to become the most nominated films of the 81st edition of the Golden Globes.

The finalist productions in the different sections of film and television will be announced this Monday at 5:00 local time, after a turbulent year for the Hollywood industry marked by the strikes carried out by the writers unions (WGA) and actors ( SAG-AFTRA) from May to November.

The awards, which recently changed owners and thus left the Hollywood Foreign Press Association dissolved, are still seeking to recover the prestige of past times after the controversies they went through in 2021 and after their return to the small screen in 2023 with the lowest audience in its history.

With new rules, a renewed board of directors, new categories and the showcase of the CBS network, the Golden Globes ceremony will return on January 7, 2024 to Bevery Hills (Los Angeles).

This year, eyes are on Greta Gerwig’s film, which follows the popular doll from the Mattel factory, and Christopher Nolan’s, with a story based on the theoretical physicist behind the atomic bomb.

Specifically, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, is up for the category of best comedy or musical film, along with titles such as the satirical science fiction work Poor Things, by Yorgos Lanthimos; the sarcastic film American Fiction, by Cord Jefferson; or the intrahistory of Jordan sneakers in Air, by Ben Affleck.

The specialized Hollywood press agrees that Robbie, Emma Stone (Poor Things), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) and Natalie Portman (May December) are the favorites for the best actress section in that genre.

While the recognition for best comedy performer could be disputed by Jeffrey Right (American Fiction), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) and Matt Damon (Air).

Based on Scorsese

In addition to Oppenheimer, another of this year’s favorite dramatic films is Martin Scorsese’s Moon Killers, already considered the best film of 2023, according to the US National Film Critics Council. Scorsese’s latest creation is about about the romantic relationship of a white man and a native woman from the Osage people during the serial murders that occurred between 1910 and 1930 in an oil-rich American Indian region.

In a scenario without surprises, this film and Nolan’s would face the reflective Past Lives, by Celine Song; a portrait of racism in America by Ava DuVernay titled Origin; or the enigmatic and profound romance Unknowns, by Andrew Haigh.

As for the nomination for best dramatic actor, everything indicates that the faces of performers who played historical figures such as Cillian Murphy, in the role of Robert Oppenheimer, will be seen; Bradley Cooper as conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro; or Leonardo DiCaprio, who played the murderer Ernest Burkhart in Scorsese’s film.

The female shortlist possibly has among its nominees Jessica Chastain (Memory, directed by Mexican Michelle Franco), Lily Gladstone (The Moon Killers) or Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall).

The fight for the best director award could be held by Scorsese, Gerwig, Nolan, Lanthimos (Poor Things), Todd Haynes (May December) and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall).

Penelope Cruz or Pedro Pascal, the Hispanic options

If there is a Hispanic presence in this edition, it will most likely come from the Spanish Penélope Cruz for her role as Laura Ferrari in the film Ferrari or with the Mexican Gael García Bernal for the film Cassandro.

In addition, the Chilean Pedro Pascal could also achieve this by emerging as one of the top favorites for the nomination for best actor in a drama series for The Last of Us (HBO Max).

The television categories also have Apple TV+ series in their sights such as the final season of Succession, which was already the most nominated at the Emmys this year and which has been awarded in previous editions of the Golden Globes, as well as the sports comedy Ted Lasso.

The second season of the comedy-drama The Bear (Hulu) is also one of the favorites for all the categories in which it can be chosen, and its protagonist Jeremy Allen White could be nominated again after his triumph as best actor in a series comedy or musical in the last installment.

Other strong series candidates for the next Golden Globes are Abbott Elementary (ABC), Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), Beef (Netflix) and Poker Face (Peacock).

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

