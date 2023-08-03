Mauricio Funes comes out in defense of Alejandro Muyshondt

The former president and fugitive from Salvadoran justice, Mauricio Funes, spoke out in defense of Alejandro Muyshondt, who allegedly leaked confidential information and shared it with Funes.

«I am surprised at the ease with which people who claim to be on the left fall into media traps. They are so naive that they do not realize that the captures that are circulating about an alleged relationship of mine with Muyshondt in which he provides me with information is a crude montage, “said Funes.

Alejandro Muyshondt works as a National Security adviser and according to some screenshots of a conversation between Funes and Muyshondt, the latter shared information about a capture operation that would take place in Panama, warning him not to show up at the scene. Likewise, he revealed the location of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

On the other hand, Muyshondt is accused by the deputy Erick García for slanderous accusation, simulation of crime and coercion, after he published alleged conversations where he was linked to drugs.

It amazes me how easily people who claim to be on the left fall into media traps.

They are so naive that they do not realize that the captures that are circulating about a supposed relationship between me and @AMuyshondt in which he provides me with information is a crude montage. — Mauricio Funes (@FunesCartagena) August 3, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

