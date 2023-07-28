Mauricio Leal case: Prosecutor requests to investigate Jhonier Leal’s lawyer

In the follow-up of the investigations in the murder case of the stylite Mauricio Leal and his mother Marleny Hernándezthey continue for what the main suspect, Jhonier Leal continues in prison.

In a new episode of the case, prosecutor Mario Burgos asked Judge 55 of Bogotá to certify copies so that the defendant’s defense attorney can be investigated.

Also read: Gustavo Bolívar formalizes his candidacy for Mayor of Bogotá

This, after this Thursday, July 27, a request for annulment is filed with which it would be seeking to postpone the process in which they try to clarify the evidence in the events that occurred in the double homicide.

In these facts, it was alleged that the lawyer would be looking for strategies to try to put obstacles in the exercise of testimonial evidence, for which reason the investigation against the defense of Jhonier Leal is requested.

“From that moment the defense lady was aware that this office knew about the elements in the pre-agreement, the elements were transferred, when she points out that she was assaulted in the beginning in good faith and that she also wants to think that I did not know, I (judge) have knowledge of everything, I have control of the entire office »the evidence was in the system”, said the judge 55 of knowledge.

Other clues found in the murder of Mauricio Leal:

– The black iPhone of Mauritius

– Cardboard ball with bloodstained ends.

– A blister pack with zoplicone pills that were on the bed where the bodies rested.

– A crystal glass that contained a transparent substance that was at the height of Mauricio Leal’s head.

Also: What is known about the emergency landing of an Avianca plane in Bogotá

– Cash and a suitcase with Leal’s credit cards.

– Plan of the house and photos of each space.

– Photographic album of the evidences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

