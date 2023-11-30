Mauricio Pochettino places 5 players as “transferable” after Chelsea’s latest defeat – Diario La Página

Chelsea still cannot find stability in the Premier League and Mauricio Pochettino is looked askance by fans at Stamford Bridge. A team with a low average age, constant injuries and a large squad are some of the symptoms that the Blues suffer with the year 2024 just around the corner. The transfer window is close to opening once again and that is why the Argentine coach has decided to purge the first team for the second half of the tournament.

According to the English media The Telegraph, the London team is planning to make two or three signings to try to return to the European competition positions. At first glance it sounds contradictory to the main objective, but the site added that Chelsea want to “compensate any addition with at least the same number of departures.”

To start the list, the sale of Trevoh Chalobah, wanted by Bayern Munich a few months ago, is expected, along with offers for left-back Ian Maatsen, who refused to return to Burnley. Malang Sarr also remains in the showcase while, depending on the movements that occur, striker Armando Broja and winger Noni Madueke could consider their immediate future. Conor Gallagher, the new captain, remains a mystery and it is believed that Pochettino would be opposed to considering offers for him in January.

In addition, the newspaper detailed the positions to be reinforced: a first-class forward continues to be a priority like Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney along with some complement in defense. Pochettino currently has a squad of 30 players and the club does not want to end the January transfer window with an even larger group. The Argentine coach will also want to avoid any major changes as he attempts to develop a culture and ethos within the squad that has already shown signs of growth this season, but was sorely absent in the disappointing 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

The Argentine wants to have an active decision in the arrival of new footballers, but it will be difficult for him to get into the leadership team. Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali played a very active role in the club’s business in January, alongside co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and it is a mystery whether they will let Mauricio have any say in his opinions.