Home News Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina in 1966
News

Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina in 1966

by admin
Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina in 1966

Not only a journalist and television presenter but also a lyricist: in 1966, Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina.

Posted on

With Ghigo De Chiarain 1966, Maurice Costanzo wrote the song If by phoning for Mina: also for this reason the journalist will be remembered forever.

From politics to the entertainment world, everyone thanks Costanzo

The messages of condolence on social networks for the death of Maurizio Costanzo keep multiplying. In most of them, the most often written word is “thank you”.

Many politicians thanked the journalist and television host, Giorgia Meloni included (“thank you for bringing culture, sympathy and kindness into the homes of Italians”, wrote the premier), as much as the actors who were launched by the Maurizio Costanzo Show and colleagues from the Rai and Mediaset editorial offices.

The colleague Mario Giordanofor example, wrote: “Only an infinite thank you”.

Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina in 1966

Even the WWF recalled the suddenly deceased journalist “with affection Maurizio Costanzo, friend and supporter of our association”.

In a tweet, the WWF recalled that, thanks to Costanzo, a special episode of its show supported the referendum against hunting.

The journalist, however, was also fundamental for Italian music. With Ghigo De Chiarain fact, wrote the text of If by phoning in 1966. The piece, thought for Mina and arranged by Ennio Morriconehas become fundamental not only for the singer’s repertoire but will forever be immortalized in the Italian music scene helping to remember Costanzo for eternity.

You may also like

Emojis Are Investment Advice And Their Use Has...

“The addition is designed to respond to the...

The CCP justice minister is replaced by his...

Peru withdraws its ambassador to Mexico after AMLO’s...

Chocó promotes tourism potential in the Anato-2023 Showcase

On the eve of the two sessions, the...

The US has already deployed an additional 20,000...

Cloud PA: activation of the preliminary investigation relating...

Is the department protecting Casa Caldas, which is...

Relevant ministries and commissions of the Provincial Party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy