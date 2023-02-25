Not only a journalist and television presenter but also a lyricist: in 1966, Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina.

With Ghigo De Chiarain 1966, Maurice Costanzo wrote the song If by phoning for Mina: also for this reason the journalist will be remembered forever.

From politics to the entertainment world, everyone thanks Costanzo

The messages of condolence on social networks for the death of Maurizio Costanzo keep multiplying. In most of them, the most often written word is “thank you”.

Many politicians thanked the journalist and television host, Giorgia Meloni included (“thank you for bringing culture, sympathy and kindness into the homes of Italians”, wrote the premier), as much as the actors who were launched by the Maurizio Costanzo Show and colleagues from the Rai and Mediaset editorial offices.

The colleague Mario Giordanofor example, wrote: “Only an infinite thank you”.

Maurizio Costanzo wrote “Se telephoning” for Mina in 1966

Even the WWF recalled the suddenly deceased journalist “with affection Maurizio Costanzo, friend and supporter of our association”.

In a tweet, the WWF recalled that, thanks to Costanzo, a special episode of its show supported the referendum against hunting.

The journalist, however, was also fundamental for Italian music. With Ghigo De Chiarain fact, wrote the text of If by phoning in 1966. The piece, thought for Mina and arranged by Ennio Morriconehas become fundamental not only for the singer’s repertoire but will forever be immortalized in the Italian music scene helping to remember Costanzo for eternity.