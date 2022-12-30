NAPLES – Maurizio De Giovanni has often claimed to draw on his city for novels, fiction and even theater, kissed by success. Why is there this desire for Naples around?
“Because the city retains a strong identity. It is so in art, in creativity, in internal and external communication, it is in gastronomy, in urban planning, and in its link with myths and legends, from the great to the ordinary ones. ..”.
Maurizio De Giovanni and the Renaissance of Naples: “It is loved because it is different from all others, even in evil”
