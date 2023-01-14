Mauro Visentin has been re-elected general secretary of the CGIL Treviso. As expected, on Friday 13 January the organization’s 7th provincial congress confirmed Visentin at the helm of the Treviso union organization with an ample majority.

Already designated general secretary of the CGIL Treviso in April 2019, the confidence of the renewed has arrived general meeting formed by the 250 delegates of the 12 categories that encloses the organization.

There were two days of debate in the headquarters of the Province which defined the password: “Interventions on wages and pensions, working conditions e equality between men and women, health and safety in the workplace as in the territory with investments and a concrete project Sustainable Development”explains the confirmed general secretary Visentin who held a round table right on the morning environmental issue.

“It is a priority issue that must be taken into consideration in the negotiation. After many years in which the territory has used the environment, the time has come to try to combine production and sustainabilityotherwise other problems will arise. We have already taken action with the Slc which has linked the productivity bonus to the reuse of plastic materials or with the Fiom which has a platform where the method of using the canteen is negotiated, with requests to have reusable crockery and food at km 0 It is an issue that interests everyone to make a global leap in quality”.

The journalist and author of adaptation.it were discussing and proposing with him Mark Merola e Simona Fabiani of the national CGIL: “The union can have a new central role in raising awareness”, says Merola, “If a shopping center opens, one of the most unsustainable places, it is fine to cheer for the new jobs but the negotiation must also include the environment, for example by proposing the planting of trees in the car park. There are many ways to convert processes, such as gray water recirculation plants, solar plants, cogeneration, energy independence and the reduction of the use of raw materials”.

“Focusing on sustainability can open up contradictions”, adds Fabiani, “But the situation is serious, we are going in the opposite direction in contrast to climate change and the destruction of biodiversity. The goal is to give more tools and awareness, as we are already doing with agreements on reducing the use of energy and materials in the company, promoting energy communities and reducing waste. The aim is to create a widespread heritage, we are doing a lot but never enough, the commitment is to increase the interventions”.