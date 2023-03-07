TUC current

Sport

Triple jumper Max Hess jumped again at the European Indoor Championships in 3rd place – one centimeter missing for silver

For the fourth time in a row, Max Hess, a triple jumper at LAC Erdgas Chemnitz and a student of industrial engineering at Chemnitz University of Technology, secured the bronze medal in the triple jump at the European Indoor Championships. After his three third places in 2017 in Belgrade (Serbia), 2019 in Glasgow (Great Britain) and 2021 in Torun (Poland), the 26-year-old jumped onto the podium again on March 3, 2023 in Istanbul (Turkey).

The competition got off to a rocky start for the German Indoor Champion with two invalid attempts. In the third round it worked: Hess initially took second place with 16.54 meters and stayed in this position until the Greek Nikolaos Andrikopoulous (16.58 meters) overtook him by a few centimeters on lap five. In the last attempt, Hess’ bronze series almost broke – but in a positive sense: Because his last jump should also be his longest. 16.57 meters: just one centimeter was missing to silver the precious metal.

Nevertheless, the joy of the Chemnitz triple jumper was huge that it was enough for a medal again: “It definitely makes me proud that I get bronze at a championship every two years. Not every athlete is lucky enough to win a medal at all. Four times in a row, since 2017, when I started with a German record. I am very happy that my speed is back, that I can get to the board with a lot of speed. It got lost in the meantime, I looked for it for a long time and rediscovered it shortly before the DM. Accordingly, the timing with the jumps mostly didn’t fit. I want to take the speed with me into the summer and work a bit on the transition from hep to step, then I am firmly convinced that the 17 meters will work again.”

Background: Chemnitz University of Technology is a “partner university of top-class sport”

Combining study and sport is a challenge for many athletes at the highest level. With the “Partner University of Top Sports” initiative, Chemnitz University of Technology, in cooperation with the Chemnitz/Dresden Olympic Training Center and the General German University Sports Association (adh), offers top athletes many opportunities to harmonize their academic and sporting careers. For example, a flexible structure of the timetable, individually coordinated submission and examination dates and the introduction of vacation semesters as “championship semesters”.

Further information to Chemnitz University of Technology as a partner university of top-class sport:

Mario Steinebach

06.03.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.