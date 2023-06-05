Max Verstappen is shaping up for the championship with a new victory in Spain

the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) strengthened its lead in the World Cup Formula 1 by winning overwhelmingly this Sunday the Spanish Grand Prixwhere he prevailed ahead of the revived Mercedes of the English Lewis Hamilton y George Russell; and his teammate, the Mexican Sergio Pérez. In a race held at the Montmeló circuit (Barcelona) that the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) they finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Verstappen, 25, officially presented his candidacy to claim a third title in a row, with another exchangeable exhibition for his fortieth victory in the Formula Onethe fifth of the season and the third in the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia; where seven seasons ago he had become the youngest winner in history and in which he had climbed to the top of the podium last year. He also did it with a ‘Grand Slam’ (or ‘Grand Chelem’): starting from pole position and leading a race from start to finish in which he also set the fastest lap.

Many of the 125,565 fans who, according to official sources, filled the Barcelona circuit this Sunday faced the weekend waiting for the long-awaited ’33’, which would be the next victory for the double world champion Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and the first podium of the season for the other Spaniard, the man from Madrid Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). But things don’t always go the way you want and on this occasion, Sainz, who started second, could only be fifth; and Alonso, who maintained third place in the World Cup, was barely able to advance one place from the starting lineup, to finish seventh.

That under normal conditions Verstappen was going to win this Sunday even the most clueless in the area knew. The surprise came from the once invincible Mercedes, which dominated the hybrid era with eight constructors’ and seven drivers’ titles in a row. And that, without being where they wanted, they snatched second place in the Constructors’ World Championship from Aston Martin.