Max Verstappen: the unattainable champion — Formula 1

Max Verstappen is dominating, in the truest sense of the word, the 2023 Formula 1 season with 125 points (equivalent to 5 races) ahead of his teammate and even 165 over the third driver in the world standings (Fernando Alonso). Regarding this huge gap, which does not seem destined to be closed in the short term, Toto Wolff said at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix:

“I think you just need to take Max out of the equation. The second Red Bull [la numero #11 di Perez ndr] it’s where we are too. It would be a fantastic season and with all the races close [al netto di Verstappen ndr]. But this is sport and the clock never lies: there’s only one boy and one car who are above all else and we just have to catch up. There is no choice.”

Also from the Ferrari side, Fredric Vasseur confirmed the objective impossibility of confronting Max at present:

“We must collectively do a better job. It’s not like Max is hurting anything. Max is doing a fantastic job, Red Bull is doing a fantastic job and it’s just us [come team ndr] we have to do a better job. We can’t complain about Max or Red Bull.”

Vasseur then spoke of the union between driver and team and which is an essential element for success in Formula 1, especially in the event of such brutal domination:

“It’s quite impossible to neatly separate driver and team or driver and car,” he said. “The driver is also developing the car, he is also fine-tuning the car, and that goes into the performance of the car itself. Certainly when you see the result race after race, there’s a big difference between the two teammates, but that’s not my problem, it’s Red Bull’s problem.”

