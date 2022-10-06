Home News Maxi brawl between 20 boys in the center of Treviso, the daspo shoot
Maxi brawl between 20 boys in the center of Treviso, the daspo shoot

Maxi brawl between 20 boys in the center of Treviso, the daspo shoot

A big fight, on the afternoon of September 17, had occurred in vicolo Bianchetti, a side street of via Calmaggiore. A clash between baby gangs in the heart of Treviso, between Piazza Duomo and Piazza dei Signori. About twenty young people had faced each other, kicks and punches had flown. Perhaps a settling of scores, or a clash between rival gangs of very young people. Everyone was gone as soon as the police force rushed to the scene. In real time, the footage from the municipal system’s video surveillance cameras was analyzed. In addition, a citizen, who had filmed the scene with his mobile phone, provided the images to the police.

The police officers had identified one of the protagonists of the clash in Piazza Borsa. Another boy had been blocked by Polfer colleagues in the train station. For the two, reported of brawl in competition, yesterday the commissioner Manuela De Bernardin issued a ban on access for one year to all public establishments in the center.

