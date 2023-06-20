Home » Maxi brawl with 60 people in Milan with sticks and bottles – Lombardy
Maxi brawl with 60 people in Milan with sticks and bottles – Lombardy

Maxi brawl with 60 people in Milan with sticks and bottles – Lombardy

Carabinieri intervened in via Faa di Bruno, six injured

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 19 – A massive brawl involving about sixty people broke out this afternoon, around 18.45, in Milan, Emilio Faà di Bruno. According to an initial reconstruction by the Carabinieri, the violence would have resulted from a dispute for trivial reasons and then involving many people living in the area. The dispute allegedly broke out over a car parked in front of the entrance courtyard of a building, even if the investigators believe there are unfinished business between the Roma ethnic families who faced each other in via Emilio Faà di Bruno. At least 6 would be injured. Only one person was transported to the hospital in code red, but his life would not be in danger. All suffered stab wounds. Participants in the fight mostly fought with broken glass bottles and sticks. About fifty carabinieri intervened in front of number 5 in via Emilio Faà di Bruno, including with an anti-riot battalion.

