Listen to the audio version of the article

A fire broke out in Pantelleria in the Favarotta, Khamma and Perimetrale districts. The flames are devouring acres of vegetation and endangering several homes that have been evacuated. Tourists fleeing. Among the vacated villas there would also be that of the player Marco Tardelli and the designer Giorgio Armani. On the island there are few men and means to face the flames and air vehicles cannot take off at night. It was a long difficult day in Palermo too. With seven fires in the Partinico area, Misilmeri, in the Sicani park. Flames broke out in Casale Belmonte Mezzagno, Pizzo Garibaldi in Alia and the Marino district in Prizzi.

The denunciation of Myrta Merlino

«After a hot summer full of fires, my beloved Pantelleria is also burning tonight. An arson here where not even Canadair can reach because of the wind. Enough arson, those who disfigure our assets must pay dearly ”, commented in a tweet the journalist Myrta Merlino that she has a house on the island with Marco Tardelli.

Gadir hamlet in flames

“A vast forest fire is affecting the area of ​​the Gadir hamlet, the fire brigade teams are working to stop the advance of the flames”, underline in a tweet the firefighters, including that of the designer Giorgio Armani, who fled together to some friends he was hosting. The fire commits the foresters on the north side of the Cuddia di Gadir. The municipal volunteers, on the other hand, are working on the sea side. Several civil protection teams converge on the island.

Escape in the boat

Those who can are getting on the boats and rafts to get as far away as possible, while the high flames illuminate the night of Pantelleria. The sirocco wind is making it difficult for the fire brigade to intervene. The villas and dammusi closest to the fire front have been cleared, including that of Armani who had to leave his home in a hurry, aboard an SUV to reach the coast and get on the boat. The Port Authority has made some fleeing tourists get on their patrol boats. The electricity supply service was interrupted in the Favarotta, Khamma and Perimetrale districts.