Alice Castle

Five cars were involved in the rear-end collision on the Ivrea-Santhià road on Tuesday, around 11, inside the Passo d’Avenco tunnel, in the direction of Ivrea. An injured person was taken in green code to the hospital in Ivrea.

The link road was closed to allow rescue and recovery operations and reopened only around 12.15. Eight kilometers of queue, between the junction of the slip road and the Albiano junction in the direction of Ivrea, created severe inconvenience and slowdowns. On the spot the Ativa personnel, the firefighters from Ivrea and Vercelli, the 118, the traffic police of the Settimo Torinese subsection.