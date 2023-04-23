Máximo Kirchner once again questions the heavy burden of the Argentina-IMF agreement

In an act in Buenos Aires before some 5,000 militants of the ruling Frente de Todos, Máximo Kirchner recalled that he was opposed, as a deputy, to ratify the extended facilities agreement that the government of Alberto Fernández finally signed with the Fund to refinance some 45,000 millions of dollars of loans owed to that agency.

At a time when Argentina is experiencing serious difficulties to meet the demanding goals included in the agreementthe Kirchnerist leader recalled the burden of maturities with the IMF that the country must face in the coming years, with commitments only in 2024 for 15,000 million dollars.

“That is the future of Argentina. That is the reality and the realities are not denied, they are faced”, held.

The deputy recalled that, when the negotiations for the agreement with the IMF were underway, the then Argentine Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, assured him that the managing director of the Fund, the Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva, was “a woman who in her childhood suffered a lot in Bulgaria, which has a great social sense and a great empathy with what happens to the peoples”.



“I ask Mrs. Georgieva from the IMF to, If Guzmán didn’t lie to me, don’t be so perverse as to apply to 40 million Argentines what she suffered as a child. It is in that place and it can really change the course of the history of a great country like Argentina. A country and no nation in the world does not deserve this treatment,” he said.

During the act, Máximo Kirchner launched strong criticism against the libertarians and against the leaders of Together for Change, the main opposition front in Argentina, at a time when the political dispute is growing ahead of the primary elections in August and the presidential elections in next october.

The deputy made no mention of President Alberto Fernández’s decision to announce this Friday that he is giving up his idea of ​​running for re-election.

He also did not allude to what decision his mother will finally make, who last December assured that he would not compete this year for any position, despite which his followers insist that he appear, even at the event this Saturday, chanting at all times “Cristina President”.

But he asked that the militancy accompany Cristina Fernández on April 27, who will reappear in public that day, in an act to be held in the Argentine Theater in the Buenos Aires city of La Plata. EFE