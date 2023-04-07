He Nevado del Ruiz volcanowhich has been on orange alert since March 31, shows a changing seismicity with a slight reduction in tremors in the last 24 hours, reported the Colombian Geological Service (SGC).

The agency detailed in a statement that with a cutoff at 9:00 local time (14:00 GMT) “Around 1,500 earthquakes have been recorded”while on Thursday there were 3,100.

“The activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano on April 6 was characterized by a decrease in the number of earthquakes,” said the director of Geothreats of the SGC, John Makario Londoño.

The official explained that the earthquakes came a little closer to the crater and decreased its depth a little “that is, they are a little more superficial” and that the amount of ash coming out of the volcano increased.

“The seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits was associated with several pulsatile and continuous emissions of ash” that were reported by web cameras used for volcanic monitoring and by inhabitants of the municipality of Murillo, a population in the department of El Tolima, said the SGC.

The maximum height of the column of gases and/or observed ash was 1,200 metersmeasured from the top of the volcano with a preferential dispersion direction to the southeast.

Similarly, the output of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere remains at levels similar to those observed in previous days. However, there was a report of “several thermal anomalies located in the Arenas crater, one of them reaching the highest value recorded since 2017.”

Located in the Los Nevados National Park between the departments of Caldas and Tolima, this volcano erupted on November 13, 1985, causing the largest natural catastrophe in the country.

Due to the eruption, its glaciers melted, which caused an avalanche that devastated the town of Armero (Tolima), where more than 23,000 of its 25,000 inhabitants died.