Maximum alert in Carondelet for a ‘Super’ Niño and eventual huge losses – Diario La Hora

PREVENTION. The president of the republic, Guillermo Lasso, socializes the ENSO Plan to mitigate the risks due to the El Niño phenomenon.

The authorities have designed a plan that seeks to mitigate the effects of rains, floods, waves and decreased productivity. The crisis may start in September.

There is a curve on a graph of the Oceanographic and Antarctic Institute of the Ecuadorian Navy (Inocar) that worries the authorities and has caused the Government to put together a plan to deal with the El Niño phenomenon.

This shows the temperatures of the sea, in the Pacific Ocean and in the Ecuadorian Coast. They have confronted what happened in 1997, when the country suffered severe rains and floods, costing 10% of GDPand the advance of the temperature of this year.

Since January 2023 these have increased but they follow the same pattern as those of 1997, which causes the alarm. According to the latest Inocar report, during May the temperature rose 2.23 °C in the Pacific Ocean and 0.4 °C on the Ecuadorian coast.

If this continues, according to the authorities, by September we will have effects similar to those of the 1997 crisis. But the rains, floods, overflow of rivers, waves and decrease in productivity can last until January 2024.

Serious economic losses occurred in 1997. If this happened now in Ecuador it would be to the maximum of losses for about $12,000 million. Of that catastrophic estimate, $4,000 million would correspond to the public sector (including the losses if the Yasuní consultation is approved, which means $1.2 billion) and $8,000 million in the private sector. The pandemic left losses of about $8,000 million in the country. Those of El Niño would exceed them.

In the worst case scenario, a ‘Super’ Niño will hit 17 provinces, 143 cantons, there would be 1.5 million people affected and some 35,000 homeless. This is what the technical organizations believe.

Reports indicate that there are 84% probability of a moderate impact scenario. But scenario 2, that of a moderate to strong El Niño, is monitored and prepared. “With the maintenance of high temperatures, it is estimated that the rainfall recorded in the next rainy season, from the end of November, are higher than those registered in the period of February, March and April 2023”, stands out in a report from the Risk Secretariat.

That is to say, the crisis that was seen in Esmeraldas it would become a painful taste of things to come.

Plan inicial

The Government prefers to prepare for the worst. Thus designed the Plan to deal with the ‘El Niño Southern Oscillation’ (ENSO) Phenomenonwith the active participation of different State portfolios, but especially the Risk Secretariat, the National COE and the Armed Forces.

It has five phases, divided into: normality, mitigation, preparedness for the response, response and reconstruction. Currently, the country is in Phase 2, due to the yellow alert.

In this, the institutions are organized to face the phenomenon, especially the COE, which will be the backbone of the entire response in emergencies and to reduce the economic effects.

The ENSO, which is the initial response, costs $266 million. Of these, $200 million will be financed by the private band with Cetes. The remaining $66 will be obtained with adjustments to the national budget.

Education requires $90 million, Risks $75 million, Agriculture $32 million, Health $21 million, Defense $13 million, among the highest items.

outside is Transportation and Public Works, with $158 millionof which $148 can come from a disbursement from the World Bank for new works, acquisition of machinery, maintenance and contracting of studies.

The Government has already advanced conversations with the private sector, the diplomatic corps and international banks, in order to obtain help.

There is a plan to redirect credits. Even, dialogues with the governments of Peru and Chile to explore the possibility of seeking help en bloc. Until possible conversations with the candidates for the Presidency before the second round, they said in Carondelet.

The Government is on maximum alert due to the increase in sea temperatures. (DLH)

