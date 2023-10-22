“Maximum attention from the Government to the people of the PA”

Go to Content

Reach the footer

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitalisation Department of the Civil ServiceHomepage Department of Training Notification deeds Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitalization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter PArliamo Home page Minister Articles and interviews

Share this: Facebook

X

