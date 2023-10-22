Home » “Maximum attention from the Government to the people of the PA”
News

“Maximum attention from the Government to the people of the PA”

by admin
“Maximum attention from the Government to the people of the PA”

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of the Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitalisation Department of the Civil ServiceHomepage Department of Training Notification deeds Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitalization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter PArliamo Home page Minister Articles and interviews

See also  Optimize bidding evaluation methods and improve the efficiency of bid opening and evaluation

You may also like

Microbus driver reconciles with driver who threatened to...

USCIS Provides Guidance for Sole Proprietorship Owners Applying...

Meet Ítala, the Cali brand for empowered women...

Father Franco Berti greets the community of Vasto...

Fydriszewiski scores and extends Barcelona’s lead

Affordable and Accessible English Language Learning Opportunities in...

Drone betrayed Diego Alejandro Martínez Franco

Improving Accessibility: Hangzhou Hosts the 4th Asian Paralympic...

After the sprint, Ferrari is preparing for the...

They burned alive alleged “vaccinators” in La Maná

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy