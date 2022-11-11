Home News Maxio-operation against illegal streaming: over 900,000 users involved with profits of millions of euros
Maxio-operation against illegal streaming: over 900,000 users involved with profits of millions of euros

Maxio-operation against illegal streaming: over 900,000 users involved with profits of millions of euros

A vast police operation against audiovisual piracy, ordered by the Catania District Prosecutor’s Office is underway on the national territory. The cyber security operational centers of the postal police are carrying out searches and seizures throughout the national territory of members of a transnational criminal association. The operation, called ‘Gotha’, has shed light on 70% of illegal national streaming involving over 900,000 users with profits of millions of euros per month.

The cities affected by the searches are: Ancona, Avellino, Bari, Benevento, Bologna, Brescia, Catania, Cosenza, Fermo, Messina, Naples, Novara, Palermo, Perugia, Reggio Calabria, Rome, Salerno, Syracuse, Trapani, L'Aquila and Taranto.

