May 12, 2008: A massive earthquake hits the southern Chinese province of Sichuan. 88,000 people die

Under Friday, May 12, the book of history records, among other things:

113: The “Trajan’s Column” is inaugurated in Rome. The 42 m high monument was erected in honor of Emperor Trajan and commemorates his victories in Dacia. Among other things, the oldest evidence of a tie can also be found on the reliefs. Originally a statue of an eagle, and after Trajan’s death, a statue of the emperor was placed on the column; In 1587 this was replaced by Saint Peter.

1328: Emperor Ludwig IV had the Franciscan Peter of Corvaro elected by the Roman people under the name Nicholas V to be the last imperial anti-pope.

1588: In Paris, the Catholic “barricade rebellion” against the French King Henry III. from the House of Valois, who fell into the power of the Duke of Guise and had to summon the Estates-General to Blois.

1743: Archduchess Maria Theresa, daughter of Emperor Charles VI, is crowned Queen of Bohemia in Prague.

1808: Emperor Franz I issues a patent for the formation of reserve battalions. The establishment of the Landwehr follows in June.

1918: Kaiser Karl I visits the German Kaiser Wilhelm II at his headquarters in Spa to defuse the crisis of confidence between the allies caused by the “Sixtus letters” affair.

1918: The US set up a naval base in the Azores.

1933: The German Nazi functionary Hans Frank is expelled from Austria after a NSDAP propaganda campaign.

1933: The film “The Testament of Dr. Mabuse”, which is banned in Germany and directed by Fritz Lang, premieres in Vienna.

1938: Germany recognizes the puppet regime of “Manchukuo” installed by Japan in Manchuria under the nominal rule of the last Chinese Emperor Pu Yi (dethroned in 1912).

1938: Arthur Honegger’s opera “Johanna at the stake” has its concert premiere in Basel.

1943: Surrender of the German Afrika Korps at Cap Bon in Tunisia.

1943: Churchill arrives in Washington, where he agrees with Roosevelt on the landing of Allied troops in Italy and presents a concept for post-war Europe.

1953: “Das Schloss” based on Franz Kafka, dramatized by Max Brod, premieres in the Berlin Schlossparktheater.

1978: In Vienna, the 17 km long south-east tangent is opened to traffic.

1978: Rebels seize the Kolwezi copper mines in Zairia’s Shaba (Katanga) province.

1983: On the first major day of protests against the Chilean military dictatorship under Junta chief Pinochet, 200 people are arrested. A boy is killed in clashes with police.

1988: The USA and the USSR agree in Geneva on control options for compliance with the INF agreement.

1998: Units from Eritrea occupy the approximately 400 km2 large Yirga Triangle in the border area of ​​the two countries. Ethiopia demands immediate withdrawal and sends military units to the region. In addition, a total economic boycott is imposed on the country, after which Eritrea closes the ports of Massawa and Assab, through which Ethiopia conducts two-thirds of its foreign trade. The war ended in Ethiopia’s military victory in 2000.

2003: A bomb attack in Chechnya kills 60 people and injures more than 300.

2003: Newly appointed US Governor Paul Bremer arrives in Iraq.

2008: A powerful earthquake hits the southern Chinese province of Sichuan. 88,000 people die.

birthdays: Justus von Liebig, German chemist (1803-1873); Dante Gabriel Rossetti, British painter and poet (1828-1882); Egmont Colerus von Geldern, east. writer (1888-1939); Burt Bacharach, US composer and pianist (1928-2023); Gerhard Riedmann, South Tyrolean writer and dramaturge (1933-2003); Andrei Vosnesensky, Russian-Soviet poet (1933-2010); Andrei Amalrik, Soviet writer/dissident (1938-1980); Steve Winwood, British musician (1948); Reinhold Aumaier, Austria. writer and composer (1953); Tony Hawk, US professional skateboarder (1968); Jason Biggs, US film actor (1978); Marcelo, Brazilian soccer player (1988); Wendy Holdener, Switzerland. Alpine Skier (1993).

days of death: Charlotte von Kalb, German writer (1761-1843); Fritz Mackensen, German painter (1866-1953); Ernst Marischka, Austria Director (1893-1963); Edda Seippel, German actress (1919-1993); Zeno Colò, Italian ski legend (1920-1993); Robert Rauschenberg, US painter (1925-2008); Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees 1965-1977 (1933-2003); Emmanuelle Claret, French biathlete (1968-2013).

name days: Pankraz, Nereus, Achilles, Irmhilde, Modoald, Joana, Philipp, Martin.