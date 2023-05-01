May 1st: DGB and politicians demand better wages for Saxony

According to the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), around 18,000 people came to May rallies in Saxony on Labor Day. The DGB invited to demos and rallies, bicycle parades, street and family festivals in 17 cities. The central event DGB Sachsen took place in Freiberg. One of the speakers was DGB country chief Markus Schlimbach. He called for an offensive for good work and stronger collective agreements in Saxony. Saxony lags behind when it comes to wages and working conditions. In order to retain and attract skilled workers from Germany and abroad, Saxony must become significantly better.

Central issue of collective bargaining

Schlimbach asked Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), who was present in Freiberg, to finally implement the coalition agreement and modernize the public procurement law. Then public money would only be given to companies that have a collective agreement – and not low-cost providers who circumvent standards.

DGB boss Schlimbach spoke directly to Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer in Freiberg about the public procurement law.