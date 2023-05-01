“May 1st” holiday retaliatory travel netizens: like a prison release | China | Retaliatory tourism | May 1st holiday | May 1st | Epidemic

After three years of strict containment of the CCP virus epidemic, mainland China ushered in the first May Day holiday and set off a wave of retaliatory tourism. Every topic about this May Day holiday quickly appeared on the hot searches, including: May Day holidays, various hotel price increases, scenic spots full in advance, etc. Some netizens lamented that, in a sense, they are locked up for too long in normal times, and coming out on holidays is like a prison release time.

This year’s “May Day” holiday, domestic travel orders hit the highest level in five years, with an estimated 240 million tourist arrivals, breaking through 2019 before the epidemic; railway transportation also hit a record high, and Shanghai Hongqiao Station announced that all tickets were sold out.

In the past two days, mainland netizens have posted photos of the scenic spots full of people and tourists. Tens of thousands of well-known scenic spots in Beijing are drilling, and the Old Summer Palace has set a record of selling out tickets for the first time in 163 years.

In addition to the large number of people, what many travelers feel the most is that the hotel prices have skyrocketed to an outrageous level.

Before the holiday came, the exaggerated skyrocketing hotel prices on May Day rushed into the hot searches. The hotel prices in 30 cities across the country generally increased by 2-5 times, and the hotel prices in some popular cities even increased by nearly 10 times. Netizens asked, what is the difference between this and stealing money?

A netizen disclosed: Lavande Hotel in Qinhuangdao, usually 159 yuan per night for a double room, rose to 1099 yuan per night during the May Day holiday. Not only budget hotels, luxury hotels have increased prices even more outrageously. The most popular Atlantis Hotel in Sanya usually has the lowest room rate of 2688 yuan per night in May, but now it has risen to 8388 yuan per night. It is said that Disneyland The hotel even rose to tens of thousands of yuan.

And the one that has risen the most is Zibo, which has become very popular recently. Due to the influx of tourists, the hotel that was originally more than 100 yuan once rose to 1192 yuan per night.

A hotel in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province was fully booked, so it actually launched a limited edition of “99 Yuan Sleeping Sofa in the Lobby”. A youth hostel in Chengdu also directly sells sofas for 58 yuan per night. A bathing center in Chongqing has rented out the sofa in the lobby, and you can stay overnight for 29 yuan.

During the three-year period of the CCP virus epidemic, the CCP implemented a strict “clearing” policy, and cities and communities were closed and villages closed. The Chinese people who have been closed for too long, set off a wave during the first May Day holiday after the unblocking A wave of revenge tourism. At the same time, in the past three years, many hotels have gone out of business and closed down. Now, the number of hotels has not returned to the level before the epidemic. With the surge in demand, the supply of hotels is in short supply, and the prices have skyrocketed to the extent that tourists are stunned.

