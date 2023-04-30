May 1st: risk of rain, but the Taranto concert will take place – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, APRIL 30 – The concert of Uno Maggio Libero e Pensante in Taranto will take place despite the risk of rain. The green light came from the technical commission of the prefecture after evaluations that lasted several hours and which had led to fears of postponement or cancellation of the event. There is therefore the green light for the realization of the event organized by the Citizens and Free and Thinking Workers Committee, which reaches its tenth edition and which this year focuses on the theme of freedom. On the stage set up in the archaeological park of the Greek walls, the sound check is underway with the rehearsals of the artists. As usual, the performances of the singers and the denunciations of activists will be altered.



“At the moment – said the three artistic directors Michele Riondino, Antonio Diodato and Roy Paci – the weather conditions allow us to confirm the event and we are very happy. There is great enthusiasm from the artists who have already arrived in Taranto”.



The conduction will be entrusted to Valentina Correani, Martina Martorano, Valentina Petrini, Serena Tarabini and Andrea Rivera.



Quoting the founder of the scout movement Baden Powell, Michele Riondino said that “There is no such thing as good or bad weather, there is good or bad equipment. However, all the best concerts were held in the rain”.



This is the cast of artists who will perform for free, starting at 2 pm: Samuele Bersani, Vasco Brondi, Vinicio Capossela, Tonino Carotone, Luca De Gennaro, Niccolò Fabi, Nino Frassica and the Los Plaggers Band and Gemitaiz. With them also Fido Guido, Kento, The list representative, Marlene Kuntz, Mezzosangue, Meg, Francesca Michielin, Studio Murena, together with Omini, Willie Peyote, Ron, Renzo Rubino, Terraros, Venerus.



Among the activists there will be Filippo Taglieri for the ReCommon association, Valentina Pitzalis, Christian Raimo, Francesca Corbo for Amnesty International Italy, Flavio Rossi Albertini, Marco Cappato, the Bianca Guidetti Serra association, Fridays for Future Italy, Luisa Impastato for Casa Memoria Felicia Impastato, Dana Lauriola for the No Tav Movement, the No Triv Movement, the No Tap Movement, Campaign for Climate Out of Fossil. (HANDLE).

