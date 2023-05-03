“May 1st” seeks hometown, learns from ancestors, and red tourism in old revolutionary areas is favored_Hangzhou Net

“May 1st” seeks hometown, learns from ancestors, and red tourism in old revolutionary areas is favored

CCTV news client news During the “May 1st” holiday, many tourists chose the old revolutionary areas as their tourist destination, which not only revisited the history, but also made this holiday more meaningful.

In the Jinggangshan Scenic Area, a sacred place of revolution, tourists listened to the explanations in the Jinggangshan Revolutionary Museum, relived the red stories, and felt the power of role models.

Wen Huihong, a tourist from Changsha: I feel that my soul and spirit have gone through a baptism, especially for children, which is very educational.

In the Sanwan Adaptation Scenic Spot in Yongxin County, Ji’an City, many tourists came under the big maple tree and revisited the old site of Sanwan Adaptation to learn about the glorious tradition and inherit the red gene.

In Saima Town, Fengcheng City, Dandong, Liaoning, relying on red resources and beautiful scenery, the local area combines red tourism with rural tourism to launch various tourist projects. In the more than 500-acre park in Saima Town, tourists can not only experience the rural scenery and taste local delicacies here, but also visit the Northeast Anti-Japanese War Memory Research Exhibition Hall, listen to red historical stories, and learn the anti-Japanese spirit.

Tourist: I learned more about the spirit of the Anti-Japanese War, the red history and culture, and felt the great prosperity of our motherland.