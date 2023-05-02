Home » May 1st: Taranto concert in the rain – Puglia
(ANSA) – TARANTO, MAY 01 – The rain was expected and it arrived on time, limiting the flow of the public to the concert of Uno Maggio Libero e Pensante in Taranto. The event began at the archaeological park of the Greek Walls, the historic location of the event, now in its tenth edition. The three artistic directors Michele Riondino, Antonio Diodato and Roy Paci already yesterday, announcing the green light by the provincial public entertainment commission, had invited spectators to equip themselves with boots, raincoats and umbrellas. But now the organizers are considering moving part of the event to other locations. Meanwhile, there is the defection of the singer Francesca Michielin, who announced the forfeit with a post on social media “for a small health break”.
As usual, the lineup provides for the alternation of singers’ performances and moments of denunciation by activists from all over Italy. A few dozen people, equipped with umbrellas, reached the archaeological park of the Greek walls, dancing in the rain to the rhythm of the music proposed by the dee jee Luca De Gennaro from the stage. The management is entrusted to Valentina Correani, Martina Martorano, Valentina Petrini, Serena Tarabini and Andrea Rivera. The event this year is centered on the theme of freedom, a concept taken up by the journalist and writer from Taranto Valentina Petrini, who spoke about the ex Ilva story and the problems related to pollution and the environmental and health emergency, the conflict between health and Work. “We speak from Taranto – she said – to send a message to all of Italy. The dead from pollution are like those killed at work. Rights cost money when they are trampled on. It is not possible to remain silent and remain indifferent” . (HANDLE).

May 1st: the concert in Taranto closes earlier due to bad weather
The archaeological park transformed into a mud field
TARANTO
(ANSA) – TARANTO, 01 MAY – The concert of Uno Maggio Libero e Pensante in Taranto closed ahead of schedule due to the heavy rain that jeopardized the safety of the public inside the now transformed archaeological park of the Greek walls in a field of mud. The last to perform was Gemitaiz, who especially inflamed the younger audience with some of his most famous songs such as “Davide”. The decision to end the concert early was taken by the organizers in consultation with the Public Safety Commission. Among others, Samuele Bersani, Vinicio Capossela, Tonino Carotone, Niccolò Fabi, Nino Frassica and the Los Plaggers Band, Marlene Kuntz, Willie Peyote, Ron and the List Representative should have taken the stage again. (

