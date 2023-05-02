May 1st: Taranto concert in the rain – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, MAY 01 – The rain was expected and it arrived on time, limiting the flow of the public to the concert of Uno Maggio Libero e Pensante in Taranto. The event began at the archaeological park of the Greek Walls, the historic location of the event, now in its tenth edition. The three artistic directors Michele Riondino, Antonio Diodato and Roy Paci already yesterday, announcing the green light by the provincial public entertainment commission, had invited spectators to equip themselves with boots, raincoats and umbrellas. But now the organizers are considering moving part of the event to other locations. Meanwhile, there is the defection of the singer Francesca Michielin, who announced the forfeit with a post on social media “for a small health break”.

As usual, the lineup provides for the alternation of singers’ performances and moments of denunciation by activists from all over Italy. A few dozen people, equipped with umbrellas, reached the archaeological park of the Greek walls, dancing in the rain to the rhythm of the music proposed by the dee jee Luca De Gennaro from the stage. The management is entrusted to Valentina Correani, Martina Martorano, Valentina Petrini, Serena Tarabini and Andrea Rivera. The event this year is centered on the theme of freedom, a concept taken up by the journalist and writer from Taranto Valentina Petrini, who spoke about the ex Ilva story and the problems related to pollution and the environmental and health emergency, the conflict between health and Work. “We speak from Taranto – she said – to send a message to all of Italy. The dead from pollution are like those killed at work. Rights cost money when they are trampled on. It is not possible to remain silent and remain indifferent” . (HANDLE).