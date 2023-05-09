Home » May continues without registering deaths from COVID-19 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
by admin

The authorities of the Ministry of Health detailed that on Sunday, May 7, no deaths from COVID-19 were registered nationwide, these results are attributed to the strategies implemented by the Government to combat the disease.

“On May 7 we did not register any deaths due to COVID-19. We have won this battle against this disease”, reported MINSAL.

Health professionals carry out various actions on a daily basis to combat the disease, such as taking community PCR tests and vaccination days against the virus.

The country continues adding consecutive days without deaths due to the virus and being an example to other nations for the management and good logistics to better control this pathology.

