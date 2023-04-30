May, month of pilgrimages to El Cisne – breaking latest news

The El Cisne parish has everything ready to receive the devotees who come to this rural town to visit the Virgin of El Cisne. Since May 1, guilds, associations and families visit the Sanctuary to give thanks for the favors received.

For those who were born in this parish, the month of May is one of faith and joy, since they receive the pilgrims —who come from different sectors of the province of Loja and the country to visit the “Churonita”—.

sister maryCastrillo Deal, from the El Cisne ecclesiastical parish, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explains that, several days in advance, they prepare the program and have everything ready to welcome the devotees.

There is an established schedule to receive those who are members of unions, associations, transport cooperatives, unions, among others —who arrive at the place as a tradition every May.

The pilgrims are not only from Loja, but also from El Oro, Azuay and other provinces.

Enlist

While the pilgrims prepare their trip to the Sanctuary, the inhabitants of El Cisne move to Chuquiribamba and visit the different neighborhoods to bring the flowers that will adorn the temple and the altar of the “Churonita”.

Sister María Castrillo thanked the citizens who make this voluntary contribution.

He also added that the devotees who arrive at the Sanctuary are part of the different religious acts prepared: “I pray the rosary, Eucharist and meetings with the Blessed Virgin of the Swan.”

Wait

For the inhabitants of El Cisne this is a special month because the peaceful town changes its atmosphere.

Those who have their small shops and the sale of relics are optimistic about the arrival of the pilgrims.

Juan Fernández Carrión, representative of the Association of Services for the Commercialization of Basic Necessities of the “Agua del Milagro” sector, added “we expect a greater turnout of devotees and receive them with good attention on those days where we celebrate an important month of faith and devotion ”. (YO)