May the “Star Wars” vocabulary be with us | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent research

Study by the Professorship of English and Digital Linguistics at Chemnitz University of Technology shows that words from “Star Wars” are now an integral part of the English language

For example, the online dictionary from the publisher “Merriam-Webster” also contains the word “Jedi”. “Jedi” are central characters in the “Star Wars” universe. The word Jedi is also used today to describe a person who possesses exceptional skills or knowledge in a particular area. Image source: Screenshot: November 23, 2023

“Star Wars” is everywhere today. In addition to a long series of films, there is a variety of fan articles. But is “Star Wars” also an integral part of the English language? This question was addressed by Prof. Dr. Christina Sanchez-Stockhammer, holder of the professorship for English and Digital Linguistics at Chemnitz University of Technology, said. “I wanted to find out whether words from the Star Wars universe have already become part of our own universe,” says the linguist.

In her study “The impact of Star Wars on the English language” she examined how frequently and with what meaning the words Jedi, Padawan, Yoda, lightsaber (German: laser sword) and “to the dark side” appear in digital text collections. The study, which has now been published in the journal “Linguistics Vanguard”, shows that “Jedi”, for example, occurs more than four times per million words in the American COCA corpus and is therefore about as common as the general vocabulary word “jewel”. (deutsch: Juwel) and “dizzy” (German: dizzy). The hits come from very different types of text – for example from blogs or news reports.

From the linguist’s point of view, what is particularly interesting is the context in which the words from the “Star Wars” universe are used, because more than a third of the uses no longer have any direct connection to the films – for example, “Dickie uses his sexuality as a lightsaber” or “Be one with your external iTunes Library, young Padawan”. According to the study, these examples demonstrate a very strong integration of the “Star Wars” vocabulary into the English language. “Star Wars has become such an important part of popular culture that Yoda’s role as a mentor or the appearance of lightsabers can be assumed to be known to large parts of the population and can therefore form the basis for innovative use of language,” says Sanchez-Stockhammer. Several dictionaries already list vocabulary from “Star Wars”. For example, the “Oxford English Dictionary” contains all the words examined in the Chemnitz study.

“The example of ‘lightsaber’ illustrates that ‘Star Wars’ is now even part of our physical reality,” says Sanchez-Stockhammer, adding: “Most uses of this word refer to tangible toy lightsabers, as in ‘I have mine lightsaber and my sci-fi toys.” The influence of ‘Star Wars’ on the English language is particularly evident in the expression ‘to the dark side’, which, in conjunction with corresponding verbs, expresses the switch to the ‘dark side of the force’ . “Although light and darkness were used as metaphors for good and evil even before the ‘Star Wars’ films. However, the construction ‘to the dark side’ has probably only expressed the change to a more immoral state for the speakers since ‘Star Wars’, because none of the earlier sources in the historical COHA corpus have this meaning, which the example ‘A developer crosses “over to the dark side and learns marketing” explains Sanchez-Stockhammer. In this respect, too, “Star Wars” enriched the English language.

Further information can be found in the following publicly available essay: Christina Sanchez-Stockhammer (2023), The impact of Star Wars on the English language: Star Wars-derived words and constructions in present-day English corpora. Linguistics Vanguard. https://www.degruyter.com/document/doi/10.1515/lingvan-2023-0029/html.

Contact: Prof. Dr. Christina Sanchez-Stockhammer, telephone +49 (0)371 531-32444, email [email protected].

Mario Steinebach

23.11.2023

All “TUCaktuell” reports

Note: Chemnitz University of Technology is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Facebook

X

