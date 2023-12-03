Mayday, who is deeply involved in the “lip-syncing scandal”, has held 59 concerts in 2023. A lawyer said that if Mayday’s lip-synching is true, he can ask for a refund – Mobile Financial Industry

Mayday, the popular Taiwanese band, has found themselves at the center of a lip-syncing scandal during their 2023 concerts. The band, known for their energetic performances and loyal fanbase, has been accused of lip-syncing during several of their concerts, raising questions about the authenticity of their live performances.

According to reports, Mayday has held a total of 59 concerts in 2023, with 49 “Mayday 2023 Noah” concerts in various cities including Australia, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Xi’an. Additionally, the band has also held 10 concerts for the “Ark’s 10th Anniversary Evolution Reissue” in Taiwan, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

The controversy arose when an audience member made a video to identify the authenticity of 12 songs at the Mayday concert in Shanghai. The video concluded that several songs, including “Cheers”, “Love ING”, “Satisfaction”, “My Lover Is Missing” and “Sad People Don’t Listen to Slow Songs”, were lip-synced, which is in violation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s regulations on commercial performances.

According to the “Implementation Rules for the Regulations on the Management of Commercial Performances”, lip-syncing and fake playing are not allowed in commercial performances and can be considered deceiving the audience. As a result, some lawyers have suggested that consumers who attended Mayday’s concerts have the right to demand compensation if the lip-syncing allegations are proven to be true.

The band has not yet responded to the allegations, and it remains to be seen how they will address the situation. In the meantime, fans and concert-goers are left questioning the authenticity of Mayday’s live performances, and the band’s reputation is at stake.

