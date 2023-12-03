Home » Mayday, who is deeply involved in the “lip-syncing scandal”, has held 59 concerts in 2023. A lawyer said that if Mayday’s lip-synching is true, he can ask for a refund – Mobile Financial Industry
News

Mayday, who is deeply involved in the “lip-syncing scandal”, has held 59 concerts in 2023. A lawyer said that if Mayday’s lip-synching is true, he can ask for a refund – Mobile Financial Industry

by admin

Mayday, the popular Taiwanese band, has found themselves at the center of a lip-syncing scandal during their 2023 concerts. The band, known for their energetic performances and loyal fanbase, has been accused of lip-syncing during several of their concerts, raising questions about the authenticity of their live performances.

According to reports, Mayday has held a total of 59 concerts in 2023, with 49 “Mayday 2023 Noah” concerts in various cities including Australia, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Xi’an. Additionally, the band has also held 10 concerts for the “Ark’s 10th Anniversary Evolution Reissue” in Taiwan, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

The controversy arose when an audience member made a video to identify the authenticity of 12 songs at the Mayday concert in Shanghai. The video concluded that several songs, including “Cheers”, “Love ING”, “Satisfaction”, “My Lover Is Missing” and “Sad People Don’t Listen to Slow Songs”, were lip-synced, which is in violation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s regulations on commercial performances.

According to the “Implementation Rules for the Regulations on the Management of Commercial Performances”, lip-syncing and fake playing are not allowed in commercial performances and can be considered deceiving the audience. As a result, some lawyers have suggested that consumers who attended Mayday’s concerts have the right to demand compensation if the lip-syncing allegations are proven to be true.

The band has not yet responded to the allegations, and it remains to be seen how they will address the situation. In the meantime, fans and concert-goers are left questioning the authenticity of Mayday’s live performances, and the band’s reputation is at stake.

See also  Resolution of the 6th CPC Chongqing Municipal Congress on the Report of the 5th CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee (passed by the 6th CPC Chongqing Municipal Congress on May 31, 2022) - Chongqing Municipal People's Government (.gov)

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. The stock market is risky, so caution should be exercised when investing.

You may also like

Clásico scheduled: Real Madrid against Barça on Sunday...

Debate on “Zero Hunger in Schools” begins on...

When and why did the United States start...

The US will finance three countries in exchange...

19-year-old destroyed the Bistro Box in Bad Hall

AFTER MORE THAN 30 DAYS OF ISOLATION, FOODS...

The Prosecutor’s Office charges charges against a social...

Italy is worried about its “Bagnini”: Caorle and...

Book Capel Fair 2024 ends this Sunday

How the Tiwanaku civilization known as the “mother...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy