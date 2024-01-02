Home » Mayor Ana Fuentes announced that she is in the sweet wait
Mayor Ana Fuentes announced that she is in the sweet wait

Mayor Ana Fuentes announced that she is in the sweet wait

This January 1, 2024 began with good news for the Mayor of Maturín, Ana Fuentes. Through her Instagram account @anafuentespsuv, apart from giving Happy New Year to the town of Maturín, she announced that she is expecting her first baby.

“Happy New Year to everyone! May this year 2024 God fill every home of our beautiful Maturin with blessings.

2023 has left us many learnings and teachings, but also many blessings, especially I thank God for always being by my side and helping me every day, this year has left me a beautiful blessing that is growing within me every day. and for which I will give thanks every day 🥰 Much success for this year 2024 I wish you all from the bottom of my heart,” Fuentes wrote.

Immediately, the messages to congratulate the announcement and the arrival of the new year did not wait. Congratulations!!!

