Mayor and First Lady accompanied the LGBTIQ+ community on International Pride Day – news

After parading through the streets of Popayán, the participants gathered at the Arcada de la Herrería.

Hundreds of people from the LGBTIQ+ community, with diverse sexual and gender orientations and the community in general, gathered on June 28 at the Chirimía roundabout, south of Popayán, from where they walked through the streets, until they reached the Arcade de la Herrería, in the historic sector, to commemorate International Gay Pride Day.

This celebration is held worldwide on June 28 to recognize the diversity and rights of this population, also promotes the acceptance of those who have been repressed, discriminated against and marginalized throughout history.

“In Popayán we believe in inclusion, in diversity. We respect love, work, entrepreneurship, that’s why today we are here accompanying the gay pride march. A march that means freedom, (…) that interprets the principles of this Administration, that’s why we believe in diversity and we believe in Popayán,” said Juan Carlos López Castrillón, mayor of the city, who attended this celebration with his wife, Olga Lucía Vejarano (Yuyi).

Between troupes, flashy costumes, makeup, cultural presentations and performances, this massive meeting was lived that promotes respect for difference. On Friday, June 30, the trans march will take place, a tour that will culminate on the cultural stage of Vamos Pa`l Centro, which on this occasion will have a Ballroom, a space with artistic acts by the LGBTIQ+ community and OSIGD people.

“It has been one of the marches that Popayán has had with the most attendance and that shows the importance of demonstrating, of fighting for what is ours, of naming ourselves, of saying we exist and resist. We are going to continue fighting for our rights until we have the same social visibility that heterosexuals have had every day. Here there are people from all over Cauca. I thank all the groups and institutions that have strengthened these spaces, because we are becoming more and more held into account,” said Nat, a non-binary person who is a member of the Furia Marica collective.

It is worth mentioning that this demonstration was carried out in coordination with various LGBTIQ+ groups and dissidents of the city, artistic groups, the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the Governor’s Office of Cauca, the Licorera del Cauca and companies from the private sector of the city.