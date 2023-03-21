The mayor and former mayor of Maicao, Mohammad Jaafar Dasuki and José Carlos Molina Becerrarespectively, investigated for alleged acts of corruption in a work contract for that municipality.

The decision arose from a guarantee control judge who considered in the preliminary hearings that the officials they did not represent a risk for the process to continue.

Together with them, the treasurer Jazmín Rivero Tatis, the planning director, Yeina Paola Pedrozo Padilla, the auditor Yohaner Manjarrez Bonilla and the person in charge of the contract, Jacobo Nariño Aragón Amaya, also benefited.

The investigation corresponds to alleged irregularities in a paving contract which had as its objective the urban recovery, replacement of rigid pavement and installation of street furniture on 15th Street, between 12th to 10th Streets and 14th Street, between 12th to 10th Streets, in the municipality of Maicao.

According to the research, the work arose in 2018 initiative of former mayor José Carlos Molina and was to be continued by the current mayor, but it did not fully materialize.

However, at the initial value of the contract for more than $2 billion they made additions to it and it was left with cost overruns. In addition, the payments would not have corresponded to the progress of the work.

Thus, the Prosecutor’s Office filed charges for the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation and falsehood in public document. None accepted charges.

officials and citizens They were arrested by court order in an operation of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The proceedings were carried out in Maicao for several hours and between Thursday and Friday.

Thus, Mohamad Jaafar Dasuki Hajj resumed his duties as mayor of Maicao and the others returned to their posts.

Although they will be released, they will all continue to be linked to the process.