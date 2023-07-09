mayor and governor socialize the ABC of the megaproject

The leaders clarified the doubts of various sectors regarding how the 1.6 billion that it costs to bring water from the Guachaca and Buritaca rivers will be invested.

Mayor Virna Johnson and Governor Carlos Caicedo held a socialization table with the active forces of the city, business groups, the tourism sector, hoteliers, merchants, union organizations, environmental leaders, transporters and citizens in general, to explain in detail how progress is being made. the water solution.

In the forum called ‘Water for Santa Marta’, the leaders announced that the city needs to capture 2,400 liters per second and an investment of 1.6 billion pesos for its execution, resources that are already insured thanks to future periods. approved by the District Council.

How will it be done?

For this route, water from the Guachaca and Buritaca rivers will be captured with two filter intakes, two pumping stations, a cargo tank, an automated treatment plant, in addition to having 130 kilometers of distribution networks and more than 120 kilometers of pipelines for impulsion and conduction.

The mayoress greeting the guests of the ‘Water for Santa Marta’ forum.

The work will be divided into two stages, in the first, with an investment of 1.2 billion pesos in 36 months, starting in January 2024, 13 of the 16 components of the system will be built to deliver 2,400 liters per second. .

Likewise, the construction of the catchment of the Guachaca river, three pumping stations with their impulsion networks, a cargo tank, the El Curval purification plant, the Simón Bolívar and El Yucal tanks, the conduction networks to the pampering and connection to the existing aqueduct network.

While, in the second phase in 2027, with an investment of more than $330 billion, the new aqueduct will be built for Bonda and 24 neighborhoods through which the conduction network that carries water from El Curval to the city passes.

Also, in this stage, the Buritaca intake, its pumping station and the impulsion network will be built to reinforce the 2,400 liters per second that will supply the city from the Guachaca River.

A complex task

The attendees were attentive and participated in the ‘Water for Santa Marta’ forum.

All this arduous process for the definitive solution to water in Santa Marta began in 2012, when Carlos Caicedo was mayor of the city, processes that were continued during the administrations of former mayor Rafael Martínez and currently with Virna Johnson, who have not had the support of the national government of each of those administrative periods.

“Together with Governor Carlos Caicedo, we are advancing in the studies and designs of this solution and with its own resources the District will assume its financing. The work guarantees continuity and quality in the service for Samarians and tourists. We sent a letter to the Ministry of Housing and we await the assessments of its technical team to start the tender”, explained the mayor Virna Johnson.

The Governments of Change hope that this will be the definitive solution that will help the samarians to end, once and for all, the sufferings during the dry season due to lack of water in a tourist city, a national and international reference, due to its natural attractions. , historical and gastronomic.

Governor Carlos Caicedo explained to each of the sectors and associations that finding a solution to this crisis has not been an easy task, because there was no will to address this situation on the part of the last former presidents of the republic.

Having drinking water service 24 hours a day in every corner of Santa Marta will cease to be a dream thanks to the efforts made by the Governments of Change, who in the last decade have spared no effort to find solutions to the lack of the city’s water, which will soon be 500 years old.

