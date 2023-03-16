On the morning of this Wednesday (15), the environmental minga was held in the María Auxiliadora (Petropar) and Che Jazmín neighborhoods, since the level of serious cases of the disease caused by chikungunya in these neighborhoods practically puts them in the zone red. In these sectors, breeding sites infested with mosquitoes, vermin, garbage, scrap metal and an immense amount of disused roofs were found.

As a first measure, the director of Health, Hygiene and Environment, engineer Héctor Benítez, highlighted the procedure and the work of officials from various areas of the Municipality, who with the support of Itaipu Binacional, entered various facilities for fumigation and subsequent removal of the debris found.

The works were carried out with the help of municipal machinery, Yellow and Blue Firefighters, also from the Binational entity, such as tractors and grave trucks.

It should be noted that the municipal administration will apply without contemplation heavy fines to the owners of the intervened properties and the background of the case will be referred to MADES and the Specialized Unit of Environmental Crimes of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Both the mingas and the interventions are carried out in compliance with the Municipality’s Environmental Contingency Plan and in order to eliminate breeding sites for the mosquito that transmits dengue, Zika and chikungunya.

This Wednesday’s work day included visits to raise public awareness, cleaning and weeding of public spaces, as well as removal of waste for final disposal.

These actions are being directed by the mayor, Nelson Cano, and coordinated by the Directorates of Health, Hygiene and Environment, General Services, Municipal Services, Neighborhood Commissions, Municipal Police, Transportation, Hernandarias District Hospital, SENEPA, the Yellow Fire Department and Blues and Municipal Board.